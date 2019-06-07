Edward Bluemel loves taking on ''horrible'' roles.

The actor stars as privileged MI6 agent Hugo in the second season of BBC drama 'Killing Eve' - which begins airing in the UK on Saturday (08.06.19) - and has joked he has ''zero range as an actor'' because he only enjoys playing parts that ''make people wince''.

He said: ''The joke around my house is that I have zero range as an actor. Clearly I walk into a room and people think, God, you'd annoy people. I'm hoping when I get older I won't still be the intern, maybe I'll be the annoying boss. I love playing parts that are a bit horrible, making people wince. I like being the bad guy.''

Hugo has been named the most obnoxious character to have appeared on TV this year, and Edward says he was drawn to the role when he was described as a man who would ''f**k men, women and dogs to get what he wants''.

The actor added: ''When I was told about the script, the description I was given was, 'No one's ever said no to Hugo in his life. He's ambitious and he would f**k men, women and dogs to get what he wants'. I thought, I could go far with this.''

And despite being keen to get involved, Edward originally thought he'd ruined his chances in his audition, because he had ''no voice'' thanks to having been to an Arctic Monkeys concert the night before.

He said: ''I went for one 10-minute audition that I thought went really t*ts up. I'd been to an Arctic Monkeys gig the night before and had no voice at all and it was a bit of a shambles.''

Edward also teased what's in store for main character Eve (played by Sandra Oh) and antagonist Villanelle (Jodie Comer) in the upcoming season.

Speaking to ES Magazine - which hit newsstands on Thursday (06.06.19) - he said: ''The second series really flips it on its head. We see Villanelle lose her power; we get to see her struggle. And Eve goes from being this naive character to there being a much darker side to her. You see Eve really lose the plot - thanks to me in some very small part!''