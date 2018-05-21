Edgardo Osorio is ''extremely pleased'' with the Aquazurra he created for Meghan Markle's wedding reception.

The shoe designer created a bespoke pair of silk shoes completed with painted baby blue soles to pair with the newly anointed Duchess of Sussex's second dress - a custom silk Stella McCartney dress featuring a high neck worn to her and Prince Harry's wedding reception at Frogmore House - and Edgardo felt ''extremely honored'' to have been asked to create the iconic shoes which paid tribute to the bridal tradition of carrying something blue to symbolize purity.

He told Vogue Arabia: ''It has been an incredible experience to have had the opportunity to design a bespoke shoe for the Duchess of Sussex's wedding reception. I am deeply honoured to have been chosen for this special occasion and extremely pleased with the creation.

''(They were) expertly hand-crafted in Florence from silky satin with a contrasting see-through net backed with nude mesh showcasing a modern, timeless, and feminine feel. The soles were painted in baby blue to ensure that she carries with her 'something blue'.''

And the Duchess of Sussex matched the shoes to a huge aquamarine cocktail ring- believed to have been given to her as a wedding gift by her new husband, Prince Harry - to accessorise the look which paid tribute to her late mother-in-law which Diana was pictured wearing to an auction of her own clothes in 1997.