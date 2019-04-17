Ed O'Brien says Radiohead have discussed new music.

The 'Creep' group's guitarist is currently preparing for the release of his long-awaited forthcoming debut solo album, which is due out around September/ October time, but he has hinted that the Thom Yorke-fronted band are planning to reunite at some point, though he admitted it may not be right away.

Asked how long it will be till they are back in the studio, he coyly told NME: ''We've got some stuff that we were talking about, but I'm going to be particularly vague. It could be next year; it could be 10 years' time.

''The important thing is that when we get together, we do it because we really want to. We don't have to do it because we should or we ought to, but because we really want to.''

The indie band, who wrapped up their tour of their Mercury Prize-nominated album 'A Moon Shaped Pool' last summer, reconnected earlier this year.

He said: ''We toured for two and half to three years. Everybody's off doing their own touring. We all got together in January and just chatted.

''The nature of our band is that you have to have meetings sometime. Everyone seems to be really busy doing really interesting and great things.''

Meanwhile, Ed also revealed that although he plans to tour his album, he won't be having a go at singing Radiohead songs.

He said: ''I'm definitely going to be touring, but no. I don't sing Radiohead songs [on record] so it wouldn't be appropriate. It's a different energy, a different thing.''

The musician first started working on his debut effort three years ago.

The currently untitled record will feature The Invisible's Dave Okumu, touring bassist for Eric Clapton, Phil Collins and Toto, Nathan East, and drummer Omar Hakim, who provided percussion on the late music legend David Bowie's 'Let's Dance'.

Further special guests are set to make appearances also.

Ed, who will sing, play guitar and bass on the project, has worked with U2 producer Flood and Catherine Marks - who is best known for her work with The Killers and Wolf Alice - on the album.

On what fans can expect, he said: ''You'll make a little connection. There will be textures. There's quite a lot of depth to it. It's a little bit magical realist, slightly psychedelic, a lot of colour.''

The Oxford-born star is currently in the process of scouting a label to release the record and the plan is to hit the road with a ''funk and jazz focus'' band.