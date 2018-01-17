Dylan Farrow is to give her first ever TV interview about allegations her adopted father Woody Allen sexually abused her when she was just seven years old.
The 32-year-old actress has recorded a chat with CBS This Morning's Gayle King to discuss her claims about the 82-year-old filmmaker, who she alleges abused her in an attic at their family home in 1992 when she was just seven years old.
In a preview ahead of the interview's broadcast on CBS on Thursday (18.01.18), she said: ''I am credible and I am telling the truth.
''I think it's important that people realise that one victim, one accuser, matters. And that they are enough to change things.''
As well as the claims - which Woody has repeatedly denied - Dylan is also expected to talk about the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, which have seen stars come together to denounce sexual harassment, sexual assault and gender bias in the entertainment industry.
Dylan - whose adoptive mother is Woody's ex Mia Farrow - wrote an open letter about the director in 2014, alleging he abused her in a ''dim, closet-like attic''.
In the same year, Woody wrote in a column: ''Of course, I did not molest Dylan.''
Woody and Mia's son Ronan Farrow penned an essay in May 2016 titled 'My Father, Woody Allen and the Danger of Questions Unasked', in which he publicly gave Dylan his full support over her sexual abuse allegations against the director.
Ronan claimed he witnessed ''inappropriate'' behaviour from his father, writing: ''I believe my sister. This was always true as a brother who trusted her, and - even at five years old - was troubled by our father's strange behaviour around her: climbing into her bed in the middle of the night, forcing her to suck his thumb - behaviour that had prompted him to enter into therapy focused on his inappropriate conduct with children prior to the allegations.''
In 2016, the 'Blue Jasmine' director insisted he ''never thinks about'' the allegations.
He said: ''I've said everything I have to say about the whole situation in The New York Times.
''I have so moved on. I never think about it. I work and do my movies.''
Mia has never pressed charges against Woody, which Ronan believes was a decision she made to try to protect Dylan.
Woody and Mia, 72, have had an embittered relationship ever since the Hollywood filmmaker left her and married Soon-Yi Previn - the daughter Mia adopted with her second husband Andre Previn - in 1997.
Woody and Soon-Yi have two adopted children together, grown-up daughters Bechet and Manzie.
