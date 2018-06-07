Dylan Farrow has blasted Woody Allen after he said he should be the ''poster boy'' for the #MeToo movement.
Dylan Farrow has blasted Woody Allen and his ''recent antics''.
The 82-year-old filmmaker recently claimed he should be the ''poster boy'' for the #MeToo movement because no stars have come out to make sexual misconduct allegations against him, but his adopted daughter - who has repeatedly accused him of molesting her when she was seven years old - has slammed his comments as another way of trying to ''undermine'' her accusations.
She tweeted: ''All Woody Allen's recent antics demonstrate his desperation to salvage a now faltering career . . . Everything he says now is nothing more than calculated PR strategy in an attempt to undermine the credible allegations against him. We're all wiser to that now and know the lengths powerful men will go to in order to demean and silence their victims.''
The 'Midnight In Paris' director was first accused of molesting Dylan - who is the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow - in 1992, after she told her mother what had happened, who then reported it to the authorities.
Law enforcement investigated the alleged incident at the time, but a prosecutor declined pressing charges, and in the wake of the creation of the #MeToo movement, Dylan, now 32, has repeated her accusations numerous times.
Speaking to Argentinian news program 'Periodismo Para Todos' earlier this week, he said of the allegations: ''This is something that has been thoroughly looked at 25 years ago by all the authorities and everybody came to the conclusion that it was untrue. And that was the end and I've gone on with my life. For it to come back now, it's a terrible thing to accuse a person of. I'm a man with a family and my own children. So of course it's upsetting.
''I think in any situation where anyone is accused of someone unjustly, this is a sad thing. I think everybody would agree with that.''
In the same interview, Woody insisted he had never behaved improperly on set.
He said: ''I'm a big advocate of the #MeToo movement. I feel when they find people who harass innocent women and men, it's a good thing that they're exposing them. But you know I - I should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement, because I have worked in movies for 50 years. I've worked with hundreds of actresses and not a single one - big ones, famous ones, ones starting out - has ever ever suggested any kind of impropriety at all. I've always had a wonderful record with them.''
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
65 year old Goldblum has signed a deal with Decca to release a jazz piano album by the end of the year.
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Solondz takes another hilariously pitch-black exploration of human behaviour with a film populated by excellent...
Jesse Peretz's stitched-together comedy The Ex casts funny actors and provides funny scenarios but rarely...
My favorite character in John Moore's remake of The Omen is the Pope. I am...