Dylan Farrow has blasted Woody Allen and his ''recent antics''.

The 82-year-old filmmaker recently claimed he should be the ''poster boy'' for the #MeToo movement because no stars have come out to make sexual misconduct allegations against him, but his adopted daughter - who has repeatedly accused him of molesting her when she was seven years old - has slammed his comments as another way of trying to ''undermine'' her accusations.

She tweeted: ''All Woody Allen's recent antics demonstrate his desperation to salvage a now faltering career . . . Everything he says now is nothing more than calculated PR strategy in an attempt to undermine the credible allegations against him. We're all wiser to that now and know the lengths powerful men will go to in order to demean and silence their victims.''

The 'Midnight In Paris' director was first accused of molesting Dylan - who is the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow - in 1992, after she told her mother what had happened, who then reported it to the authorities.

Law enforcement investigated the alleged incident at the time, but a prosecutor declined pressing charges, and in the wake of the creation of the #MeToo movement, Dylan, now 32, has repeated her accusations numerous times.

Speaking to Argentinian news program 'Periodismo Para Todos' earlier this week, he said of the allegations: ''This is something that has been thoroughly looked at 25 years ago by all the authorities and everybody came to the conclusion that it was untrue. And that was the end and I've gone on with my life. For it to come back now, it's a terrible thing to accuse a person of. I'm a man with a family and my own children. So of course it's upsetting.

''I think in any situation where anyone is accused of someone unjustly, this is a sad thing. I think everybody would agree with that.''

In the same interview, Woody insisted he had never behaved improperly on set.

He said: ''I'm a big advocate of the #MeToo movement. I feel when they find people who harass innocent women and men, it's a good thing that they're exposing them. But you know I - I should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement, because I have worked in movies for 50 years. I've worked with hundreds of actresses and not a single one - big ones, famous ones, ones starting out - has ever ever suggested any kind of impropriety at all. I've always had a wonderful record with them.''