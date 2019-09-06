Dylan Farrow has blasted Scarlett Johansson after the actress offered her support to Woody Allen.
Dylan Farrow has slammed Scarlett Johansson after she defended Woody Allen.
The 34-year-old star - who has accused the director, her adoptive father, of molesting her when she was seven years old - hit out at the 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' after she said she ''believed'' her frequent collaborator and would happily work with him again.
Scarlett said earlier this week: ''I love Woody. I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.''
In response, Dylan took to Twitter to slam the 'Black Widow' star, particularly given her vocal support of the Time's Up movement.
She wrote: ''Because if we've learned anything from the past two years it's that you definitely should believe male predators who 'maintain their innocence' without question.
''Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion.''
Scarlett isn't the only one of Woody's former cast members to have defended the filmmaker as Javier Bardem previously insisted he would be happy to work with him again, unless the ''legal situation'' changed.
He said: ''At the time I did 'Vicky Christina Barcelona', the allegations were already well known for more than 10 years, and two states in the U.S. deemed he was not guilty.
''If the legal situation ever changes, then I'd change my mind. But for now I don't agree with the public lynching that he's been receiving, and if Woody Allen called me to work with him again I'd be there tomorrow morning. He's a genius.''
This isn't the first time the 'No Country For Old Men' actor has defended the 83-year-old director.
Speaking after Colin Firth vowed never to work with him again, while
Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Hall pledged to donate their salaries from Allen's movie 'A Rainy Day in New York' to the Time's Up initiative, Javier admitted he had been ''shocked'' by Hollywood's response.
He said: ''I am very shocked by this sudden treatment.
''Judgements in the states of New York and Connecticut have cleared him. The legal situation today is the same as in 2007.
''If there was evidence that Woody Allen is guilty, yes, I would stop shooting with him, but I doubt it.''
Alec Baldwin has previously branded the 'Annie Hall' director's treatment ''unfair and sad'', while his former partner Diane Keaton took to Twitter to support her former partner.
She posted in January: ''Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him.''
