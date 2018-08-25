American actress Dylan Farrow has landed a two-book deal for young-adult novels.
The 33-year-old actress - who is the adopted daughter of director Woody Allen and actress Mia Farrow - has seen the rights for her book 'Hush' claimed by St. Martin's Press, which has turned it into a two-book deal that will have the same theme run through both novels.
A spokeswoman for St. Martin's - which has not revealed the terms of the deal - told the New York Post newspaper: ''The novels are set in a world where those in control of society have the magic to control and silence the truth.''
Dylan was also in the news back in June when she slammed her estranged father and his ''antics''.
The acclaimed filmmaker said he should be the ''poster boy'' for the #MeToo movement because no stars have come out to make sexual misconduct allegations against him.
But Woody's adopted daughter - who has repeatedly accused him of molesting her when she was seven years old - rubbished his comments, saying there are just another way of trying to ''undermine'' her accusations.
She tweeted: ''All Woody Allen's recent antics demonstrate his desperation to salvage a now faltering career . . . Everything he says now is nothing more than calculated PR strategy in an attempt to undermine the credible allegations against him. We're all wiser to that now and know the lengths powerful men will go to in order to demean and silence their victims. (sic)''
The 'Midnight In Paris' director - who has always denied the allegations - was first accused of molesting Dylan in 1992, after she told her mother what had happened, who then reported it to the authorities.
Law enforcement investigated the alleged incident at the time, but a prosecutor declined to press charges against Allen.
