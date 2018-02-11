Actress Dylan Farrow has hit out at suggestions she invented her accusations against her father Woody Allen.
The 32-year-old actress has hit back at claims made by New York Times newspaper columnist Bret Stephens, who suggested that she'd fabricated being molested by Allen in August 1992.
Dylan wrote on Twitter: ''To presume I invented this story and convinced myself of it is no less insulting than calling me a liar.
''I've consistently stated the truth for 25 years, I won't stop now. It's Stephens' right to doubt me if he so chooses but his incredulity doesn't change what happened that day.''
Stephens' story follows a number of big-name actors in Hollywood seeking to distance themselves from the legendary director.
However, Allen - who has always denied the allegations made against him - has found a vocal supporter in Alec Baldwin, who has called the accusations ''unfair and sad''.
In a series of tweets posted on his and wife Hilaria's foundation's profile, Baldwin - who has previously worked with the director - said: ''Of the most effective things Dylan Farrow has in her arsenal is the 'persistence of emotion ... Like Mayella in ['To Kill a Mockingbird'], her tears/exhortations [are] meant [to] shame u [into] belief in her story. But I need more than that before I destroy [someone], regardless of their fame. I need a lot more. (sic)''
Dylan alleges that the assault occurred at her family's home in Connecticut following the separation of her mother Mia and Allen in early 1992.
The couple split after it had emerged that Allen had entered into an affair with Mia's adopted daughter Soon-Yi, whom he married in 1997.
