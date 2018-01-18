Dylan Farrow says Woody Allen has been ''lying for so long'' about her accusations he sexually abused her as a child.

The 32-year-old actress has alleged her adoptive father molested her when she was just seven years old back in 1992, going public about the apparent incident in an open letter in 2015.

Dylan - whose mother is Woody's ex-partner Mia Farrow - has now repeated her allegations on CBS's 'This Morning'.

In her first TV interview about the iconic director, Dylan said: ''He's lying and he's been lying for so long.''

Explaining why she decided to give the television interview now, Dylan said: ''I want to show my face and tell my story. I want to speak out, literally.''

Dylan repeated the specifics of her original accusation, recalling the incident which she claims occurred at her mother's country house on August 4, 1992.

The actress explained: ''I was taken to a small attic crawl space in my mother's country house in Connecticut by my father.

''He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother's toy train that was set up. And he sat behind me in the doorway and as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted.''

Dylan also rubbished the suggestion that she'd been coached into making the original accusations against the 'Annie Hall' director by her mother Mia, who Woody has accused of making Dylan falsify the allegation due to her hatred of him.

She insisted: ''Every step of the way, my mother has only encouraged me to tell the truth. She has never coached me.''

Meanwhile, Woody - whose relationship with Mia ended in abrupt fashion when it emerged he'd been having an affair with her adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn, his now wife - has again denied the allegations.

What's more, Woody accused the Farrows of using the fallout from the Hollywood sex scandal and the interest in the Time's Up campaign - which helps to fight sexual abuse - to raise the issue once again.

He said in a statement: ''When this claim was first made more than 25 years ago, it was thoroughly investigated by both the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital and New York State child welfare. They both did so for many months and independently concluded that no molestation had ever taken place.

''Instead, they found it likely a vulnerable child had been coached to tell the story by her angry mother during a contentious breakup.

''Dylan's older brother Moses has said that he witnessed their mother doing exactly that - relentlessly coaching Dylan, trying to drum into her that her father was a dangerous sexual predator. It seems to have worked - and, sadly, I'm sure Dylan truly believes what she says.

''But even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time's Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn't make it any more true today than it was in the past. I never molested my daughter - as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago.''