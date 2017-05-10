DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON wants to run for President in 2020 and considers it to be a real possibility.
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON admits running for president is a ''real possibility''.
The 45-year-old actor-and-wrestler - believes he has what it takes to rule America and has been considering the idea of moving into politics ''more and more'' over the past year.
He said: ''I think that it's a real possibility.
''A year ago, it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think 'Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.''
And the 'Baywatch' star claimed he would be a confident leader of the United States as he would take ''responsibility'' for all of its citizens.
He told GQ magazine: ''Personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important. Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody. [If I didn't agree with someone] on something, I wouldn't shut them out. I would actually include them.
''The first thing we'd do is we'd come and sit down and we'd talk about it.
''We all have issues, and we all gotta work our s**t out. And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. I miss that part. Even if we disagree, we've got to figure it out.''
The 'Fast and Furious' star doesn't seem short of support for his dream job, as Ron Meyer, the NBCUniversal Vice Chairman, whose studio produces the franchise, would definitely vote for the actor.
He said: ''If [becoming the president] is something he focused on ... he probably would accomplish it. I think there's nothing that he couldn't do. I would vote for him without a question.''
Five stars that have raised millions to help keep our children safe.
Ahead of the release of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Vin Diesel opens up about his character.
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
In a clear echo of Frozen, this Disney animated adventure centres on a fiercely independent...
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
Moana has spent her life travelling with her family is on the vast blue waters...