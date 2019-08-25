Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's private wedding to Lauren Hashian was ''perfect''.

The 47-year-old actor tied the knot with his longtime partner Lauren Hashian in a secret ceremony in Kauai, Hawaii, last week and Dwayne is thrilled they managed to keep the wedding under wraps.

He told Access Hollywood: ''I feel great. It was a beautiful ceremony and it was phenomenal. It was very quiet. We kept it under wraps. Private, which is perfect.''

And The Rock revealed he postponed his honeymoon so he could attend Disney's D23 expo in Los Angeles over the weekend.

He said: ''She's waiting, and I fly back to her now and we are going to have a honeymoon. It's going to be great, it's going to be fantastic.''

The wedding was such a secret that Dwayne only told his 'Jungle Cruise' co-star Emily Blunt about the ceremony one hour before it took place.

Speaking about an e-vite she received from her co-star, Emily, 36, said: ''It came way too late. Like an hour later you were married so I didn't have any opportunity to hop on a plane and celebrate this.''

Dwayne and Lauren - who have daughters Jasmine, three, and Tiana, 15 months, together - have been a couple since 2007.

They were previously due to marry in 2018 but postponed their wedding plans after Lauren fell pregnant with Tiana.

The Rock previously spoke about the delay, saying: ''We were going to get married in the spring and we got pregnant. Lauren felt like, well, you know, mama [doesn't want] to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress, so we're just going to wait and not quite sure when, but I know it's going to happen.

''The great thing with Lauren is she's such a rock star. She's just like, 'It's alright, whenever it's going to happen we're going to make it work.'''

The actor also has daughter Simone, 18, from his first marriage to producer Dany Garcia, who now works as his manager.