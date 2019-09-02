Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has sent a message of support to Kevin Hart after his car accident.

The 40-year-old actor and comedian was involved in a car accident on Sunday (01.09.19) when one of his classic muscle cars veered off the Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills, and his 'Jumanji' co-star took to Instagram to share his concern after it was reported that Kevin sustained ''major back injuries''.

The Rock wrote: ''Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.''

Salma Hayek also posted a photo of her hugging Kevin and wrote: ''@kevinhart4real we love you and we are praying for you, while Kevin's 'The Upside' co-star Bryan Cranston wrote: ''I've just heard that @kevinhart4real was injured today in a car accident in Los Angeles. Let's all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He's a good human. Get well soon, brother. B (sic).''

According to The Blast, doctors at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated are optimistic he can recover from his injuries, as he didn't suffer any spinal cord damage during the crash.

Insiders have revealed that Kevin is ''able to walk and move his extremities''.

Kevin - who has 21-month-old son Kenzo with wife Eniko Parrish, and Heaven, 14, and Hendrix, 11, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart - may still need surgery for his injuries, and doctors are currently discussing his medical options.

The 'Ride Along' star was in the car with two other people - one of whom was driving - when his Plymouth Barracuda veered off the highway and ended up in a gully about 10 feet off the road.

Both Kevin and his driver were taken to hospital after sustaining ''major back injuries'', but the third person in the vehicle did not need medical treatment.