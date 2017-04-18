DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON dressed up as Pikachu and chased after his daughter Jasmine for ''two hours straight'' on Easter Sunday (16.04.17).
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON spent Easter Sunday (16.04.17) dressed up as Pikachu.
The 44-year-old wrestler-turned-actor's 16-month-old daughter Jasmine - who he has with his partner Lauren Hashian - is clearly a huge fan of Pokemon as her father shared a video of himself in a costume of the manga character from the animated series chasing his little girl around the house.
The 'Baywatch' star was left exhausted as he didn't think about the fact his daughter can walk about now and he ended up running around with her for two hours.
Alongside the clip posted on Instagram, he wrote: ''The first time Jasmine's favorite character, Pikachu came to visit her months ago she was only crawling.
''For Easter Sunday @laurenhashianofficial and I thought, Pikachu should make a special visit once again. Well, Pikachu didn't account for the fact that now Jazzy RUNS and for 2hrs straight she wants to play her new favorite game, 'I run away and you chase me Pikachu. And you're not allowed to take a break until I go night night.'''
In the video, Dwayne can be heard muttering ''this is crazy'' without the head to the costume, but he had to put it back on when Jasmine shouted, 'Peekyu'.
Dwayne had the family's dog Hobbs trying to wee up his leg in the costume, but he said he would do anything for his children.
He added to the photo-sharing app: ''I'm tired, today's my only day off, it's 118 degrees in this costume and Hobbs [the family's French bulldog] keep trying to p*** on my leg. And I luv every minute of it. Bring it on. It's what daddy's do. (sic)''
Dwayne - who also has 15-year-old Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia - recently joked that he would ''choke'' anyone who wants to date his daughters.
The muscular hunk quipped: ''If Simone came to me and was like, 'Listen Dad, I'm dating someone.' I'd be like 'OK cool, well bring him in.' Then he comes in, 'Hello, what's your name?' 'Hi my name is' [interrupts the conversation] Right there. What that is, is the throat I'm grabbing, that means I'm choking the life out of this boy, and then he goes down. Simone's not in the room right now because she was escorted out.
''You're fighting for your life. Stay down there. And that's how I would react.''
This Doctor won't be saying 'goodbye' in the same way as those who have left the series in recent years.
