DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has insisted he's in no rush to marry Lauren Hashian just yet, but revealed his family is doing well after welcoming new arrival Tiana two months ago.
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON is in no rush to get married just yet.
The 'Skyscraper' star and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian welcomed their daughter daughter Tiana into the world two month ago, and while he admitted he has created some confusion with his own words, he insisted there are no wedding bells right now.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, 'Oh, did you get married?' I'm like, 'No. Easy. Don't rush big daddy.' ''
The loved up couple - who also have two-year-old daughter Jasmine together - are coping well as their family continues to grow.
Dwayne added: ''[Tia]'s doing so good... yeah she's doing great. Mama Lauren is doing great, baby Tia is getting' big, baby Jazzy is loving her little sister and yeah, everything is great.''
Although the former WWE superstar has claimed they will take their time, he did reveal in April they had planned to get married earlier this year before finding out they were going to have another baby.
He previously said: ''We were going to get married in the spring and we got pregnant. Lauren felt like, well, you know, mama [doesn't want] to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress, so we're just going to wait and not quite sure when, but I know it's going to happen.''
Dwayne has also joked that he is something of a matchmaker, and took credit for setting up his former co-stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who he appeared opposite in 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' and 'Baywatch' respectively.
He teased: ''Well then, I take credit. 'Baywatch' and 'Jumanji'. I did it, yes. If they're happy.''
Seven songs to take you to victory, or seven songs to dry your eyes to.
Idris Elba has unveiled his new indie imprint 7Wallace Music.
It's that time of year again. 'Today we celebrate our Independence Day!'
We could watch this guy all day.
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
As they do every summer, the Martin family relocate to their summer home over the...
Disney sensation Miley Cyrus sheds another layer of her tween dynamic as she edges closer...