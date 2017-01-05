DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON got his sense of humour from his ''dead grandmother''.

The 'Baywatch' star says his jovial demeanour is thanks to his deceased relative, who showed him how to laugh at himself and teased him when he was younger.

The actor - whose father is wrestling legend Rocky Johnson - was asked, ''where do you get your sense of humour from?'' during a Q&A with fans on YouTube and quipped: ''I was a bad**s dancer when I was a teenager and my grandmother would say, 'If you keep dancing like that your ball will fall.' She basically meant your balls were gonna drop off your body. So I would say I got my sense of humour from my dead grandmother.''

Dwayne was multi-time WWE champion before he found fame in Hollywood but if he'd never been famous or sporty, he has joked he would like to have become a ''gynaecologist''.

When asked ''If you weren't wrestling, acting and never played football and wasn't famous at all, what other job would you be doing instead?'' the 'Central Intelligence' actor clicked his fingers and joked: ''Guys, what's that job called? Oh, gynaecologist!''

Dwayne, 44, was also quizzed about his incredible physique and gave advice to a young fan who wants to be like him.

The teenager said: ''Rock, I'm 13 years old and really want to look like you. Tell me how you can achieve results like you have.''

To which he answered: ''Years and years and years of working hard, I started training when I was 13 years old like you so continue to work hard and to push yourself.''

Meanwhile, family is important to Dwayne - who has Simone, 15, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia and 13-month-old Jasmine with his partner Lauren Hashian - and he recently bought his father a car for Christmas.

He revealed the luxury gift he bought his dad Rocky as a thank you for all his love and support on Instagram and captioned the photo: ''Bought my dad a Christmas gift and surprised him. He's had a hard life. This one felt good. My dad, Rocky Johnson is a minimalist.

''Always has been. Never asks me for much and over the years his needs are always the barest ... Just a small way of saying thank you dad and Merry Christmas! #DwantaClaus (sic)''