DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON feels ''so good'' to be expecting another child with his partner Lauren Hashian.
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON feels ''so good'' to be expecting another child with his partner Lauren Hashian.
The 45-year-old actor and professional wrestler revealed on Monday (12.12.17) that he was expecting his second child with Lauren - with whom he also has 23-month-old daughter Jasmine - and he has now expressed his excitement over the good news.
Speaking alongside his 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' co-star Kevin Hart during an interview with E! News, Dwayne said: ''It feels so good. It feels so good, yes. We got the news a little while ago and we wanted to share it right on our big day. And I told my brother here. It's good day, it's a good day.''
And Kevin couldn't help but tease Dwayne - who also has 16-year-old Simone with his ex-wife Dany Garcia - a little, claiming he was selling the news short by calling it ''good'' rather than ''great''.
He joked: ''It's a great day. It's not good, it's a great day. It's another life! It's a great day, it's the best day ever! It's the best day ever, I just want you to understand it for what it is.''
The 'San Andreas' star revealed the news in a touching Instagram post earlier this week, featuring his youngest daughter sat underneath a Christmas tree which had a piece of paper attached to it.
The note read: ''It's a girl! Can't wait to be a big sister and finally be the boss! (sic)''.
And the post was captioned: ''Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT'S A GIRL! @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we'll welcome our second baby.
''Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil' sis.
''And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana.
''All girls. Only dude.
''I wouldn't have it any other way.
''#ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime (sic)''
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
Sia gets a string of Hollywood stars involved in her latest music video, a festive number entitled 'Santa's Coming For Us' from her newly released...
A startling new video has been unveiled by Alt-J to go with their newest single 'Pleader'.
Green Day have long been known for having political undertones in their music, and their new song 'Back In The USA' is no different.
The film is almost half an hour longer than 'The Force Awakens'.
The actress will no doubt be returning for the long-running FX series.
The film is expected to continue without Mendes' involvement.
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Kevin Hart's What Now tour has been hailed as the comedy event of the year....
Ice Cube and Kevin Hart reteam for a sequel no one really asked for, following...
When Bob was at school he was the complete opposite to the person he's grown...
These guys give a new meaning to the term brother-in-law. After an eventful case that...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
An unapologetically silly movie that manages to hit the right notes, this free-wheeling comedy makes...