The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have wished Prince Philip a ''very happy birthday'' on Instagram.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have sent their well-wishes to Harry's grandfather on his 98th birthday, affectionately referring to the Duke of Edinburgh as ''grandpa''.

The couple - who became parents to their first son Archie last month - shared two photos of Philip, one of him besides Harry and another showing a younger version of the royal dancing with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II.

They wrote: ''Wishing His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, Sir, Grandpa a very Happy 98th Birthday!''

Their birthday message has been liked 184,000 times and royal fans have gushed over the pair's special post.

One wrote: ''Love, love the second picture! He makes the Queen so happy. Happy Birthday Prince Philip (sic)''

Another said: ''A wonderful man! Happy birthday sir''

A third commented: ''Happy birthday and best wishes to His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh! Long live the Prince. 98th is a blessing. (sic)''

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, weren't the only ones to celebrate the occasion with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Duchess Catherine also sharing touching tribute on the Kensington Royal Instagram account that read: ''Wishing a very Happy 98th Birthday to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh!''

The duke's granddaughter Princess Eugenie also posted a message online, writing: ''Happy Birthday to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

''I found a couple of classic photographs of Grandpa and I on Christmas Day and Trooping the Colour a few years ago now.''

The Royal Family's official Instagram account also shared a birthday message, posting photos of the senior royal at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding this year and photographed in 1953 - 66 years ago.