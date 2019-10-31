The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend Thanksgiving surrounded by ''people that love them'' in the United States.

The 35-year-old Duke and the 38-year-old Duchess - who are parents to five-month-old son Archie - are poised to spend the annual holiday in the US, where the Duchess was born and raised.

A source told People: ''This would be Harry's first Thanksgiving in the States. It will be nice for them to be around people that love them and have him understand her traditions, too.''

The royal duo - who married in May 2018 - are poised to travel to Los Angeles, where they will spend time with the Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland.

Meanwhile, a report recently claimed that the Duke and Duchess are considering relocating to the US.

Their trip to California is being viewed as a test for a potential future switch, according to an insider, who explained that they are seeking a ''second base'' somewhere outside the UK.

The royal source shared: ''There's an acceptance that things haven't worked out with the Sussexes full-time in Windsor, so they could have a second base in America.''

The Duke and Duchess - who was known as Meghan Markle prior to marrying into royalty - initially considered making a switch to South Africa, but have now apparently changed their minds.

Instead, it seems as though they've turned their attentions towards the US.

The royal insider added: ''The Duke and Duchess will be taking some family time towards the end of the year, once their diary commitments are done.

''We are unsure at this time but it will likely be spent between the UK and US. Any further inference on their plans is pure speculation.''