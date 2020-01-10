The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wax figures have been removed from the Royal Family section at Madame Tussauds London.

The replicas of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will no longer stand alongside his brother Prince William and wife Duchess Catherine, nor his grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, after the central London museum reacted to the news that they are to ''step back as senior members'' of the Royal Family.

A tweet on the official Madame Tussauds London page showed a picture of the royal section without the couple, and a caption reads: ''We've got to respect their wishes #Megxit''

And Steve Davies, general manager of the branch, admitted the pair's wax figures would ''no longer appear in our Royal Family set'' from Thursday (09.01.20), but it's not known where they will be placed.

It's not the first time Harry and Meghan have been apart from the main royal section - with the duchess flying solo last summer.

In August, the museum announced Meghan's figure would be taking up residence in the glitzy A-List Party Room area to reflect her acting roots, rather than royal status.

She stood side-by-side showbiz stars such as David and Victoria Beckham, and Tom Hardy.

Steve said at the time: ''At Madame Tussauds London we're always listening to what people have to say about their favourite stars.

''Meghan continues to carve out her own modern take on life as a royal and we want to mirror her independent celebrity status in the attraction.

''It's not necessarily forever - and we're not splitting our loved-up couple! We're just allowing Meghan to mingle in her more-familiar celebrity circle for a while.''

The museum's latest move comes after Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, released a surprise statement on Wednesday (08.01.20) stating that they plan to ''carve out a progressive new role'' for themselves.

They said: ''After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

''It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.''