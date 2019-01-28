The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to spend Valentine's Day (14.02.19) apart.

The British royals - who married in May at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle - are preparing for their first Valentine's Day as a married couple, but it appears they will spend the annual day of romance in separate countries.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry will be visiting Exercise Clockwork - which has trained more than 16,000 Royal Marines and Royal Navy sailors and airmen since 1969 - in Norway on February 14.

A tweet from the palace read: ''The Duke of Sussex, Captain General @RoyalMarines, will visit Exercise Clockwork to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the operation in Bardufoss, Norway on Thursday 14th February. (sic)''

On the other hand, the Duchess - who was known as Meghan Markle prior to marrying the Prince - is set to remain at home, where she's preparing for the arrival of their first child.

Meanwhile, prior to their wedding, Duchess Meghan admitted she loves ''a great love story'', and that the couple were eager to make the most of the first few months of their romance.

The former 'Suits' star also acknowledged that over time, they would have to share more of themselves and their relationship with the public.

The Duchess confessed: ''We're a couple. We're in love.

''I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us.

''It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story.''