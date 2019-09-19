The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to attend Misha Nonoo's wedding in Italy on Friday (20.09.19).

The royals are expected to jet to Rome for the nuptials of 38-year-old Duchess Meghan's close friend, fashion designer Misha, and her oil tycoon fiance Michael Hess.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six: ''There is no way that Meghan wouldn't be at Misha's wedding - no way at all.''

Queen Rania of Jordan, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling are all expected to be guests at the lavish nuptials.

Harry's cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are also set to attend the wedding.

According to HELLO! magazine, as part of the celebrations there will be a party at Cinecitta, the legendary film studios where directors such as Rossellini and Fellini previously worked.

Designer Misha - who made her first public appearance with Michael at Meghan's wedding - recently worked with the Duchess on her Smart Set capsule collection for Smart Works, a charity that helps unemployed women find professional attire for job interviews.

And Misha defended her pal - who welcomed son Archie with Harry, 35, earlier this year - from recent criticism.

She said: ''I think it's unjust, and I think that people should really focus on the good work they do,. A good example of that is [that] this is her first official engagement after having had her baby, (and) it's all about empowering women, all about what she has essentially always sought to do.

''When she goes [on the Royal Tour] to Africa with Prince Harry and their new little one, she is going to do some events there on empowering women. She's really interested in empowering women around the world.''