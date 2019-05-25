The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's ex-neighbour thinks Kensington Palace has become ''boring'' since they moved to Windsor.

The royal pair were gifted Frogmore Cottage earlier this year by the Queen, but not everyone was grateful of the move as their former neighbour French Ambassador Jean-Pierre Jouye, whose house backed onto the couple's abode, misses their parties.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Jean-Pierre said: ''It is so quiet here now that Harry and Meghan have left.

''They used to have fireworks, soirees that would go all night, friends and family coming and going. Now all we see and hear is the helicopters landing. It's boring now.''

However, the couple's late nights are no longer down to parties as they became parents to their baby son Archie 18 days ago and are trying to get used to the night feeds.

The 37-year-old duchess' mother Doria Ragland is currently staying at the cottage in Windsor to help the pair settle into their new roles parents but is expected to return home to the US within the next few weeks.

A source said recently that Doria, 62, has been ''very hands on'' with helping Meghan and Harry, 34, with their little bundle and they're keen for her to be a major part of their son's life because she's ''amazing'' with him.

Doria is the only member of the former actress' family to meet her baby son as she hasn't spoken to her father Thomas Markle since they fell out just before her wedding last May when he staged a photo shoot in Los Angeles.

Despite the fact he hasn't seen or spoken to his daughter for over a year, the 74-year-old retired Hollywood lighting director - who lives in Rosarito, Mexico - sent the couple his best wishes when he found out that they had welcomed a son.

He said: ''I'm delighted to hear that mother and child are doing well. I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honour. God bless the child and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and God save the Queen.''