The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed candid photos from their Africa trip in honour of World Elephant Day.

The royal couple has worked with the Elephants Without Borders organisation in Botswana, and they have reflected on the impact made after the group was able to fit 25 of the majestic animals with satellite navigation collars after a social media drive last month.

On Monday (12.08.19) afternoon, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's official Instagram account has published a series of candid snaps from their trip two years ago, alongside a lengthy statement about the success of the work itself.

The couple teamed up with talk show host Ellen Degeneres for the summer campaign, and the newest collared creature has been named in her honour.

Captioning the photos, the Duke and Duchess added: ''Today is #WorldElephantDay and we are pleased to announce that since we followed our friends at @ElephantswithoutBorders (EWB) on Instagram in July, when we were celebrating the environment, you and our friend @TheEllenFund (@TheEllenShow) have spread the word and EWB have been able to help protect 25 elephants by fitting them with satellite navigation collars!

''These collars allow the team at EWB to track the elephants, as well as to learn their essential migratory patterns to keep their corridors safe and open so future generations of elephants can roam freely.

''In honour of this amazing support, EWB have named their most recently collared Elephant...ELLEN! We can't wait to see where she will go!''

As well as teaming up with Elephants Without Borders, Prince Harry has also worked with Arica Parks on a major relocation project in Malawi, while PRince William is the Royal Patron of British charity Tusk Trust.