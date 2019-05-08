The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The royal couple unveiled their son to the world on Wednesday (08.05.19) in the grounds of Windsor Castle, and later that afternoon they revealed the full name of their newborn baby boy.

A statement on the official Sussex Royal Instagram account said: ''The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

''This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle.

''The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess' mother were also present for this special occasion.''

The sweet moment was captured on camera by Chris Allerton, who was the couple's official private wedding photographer.

Duchess Meghan had admitted the last two days since the tot was born on Monday (06.05.19) have ''been a dream''.

Meghan said: ''It's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm. He's just been a dream, it's been a special couple of days.''

Harry cradled his newborn son throughout the unveiling and admitted it is hard to tell who the baby looks like yet.

The prince - whose parents are Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana - said: ''Everybody says that babies change so much over two weeks so we'll be monitoring the changing process over this next month really. His looks are changing every single day.

''Parenting is amazing, it's only been two-and-half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and share some precious times with him as he slowly starts to grow up.''

Although the Queen could give the baby the title of a prince it will not be automatic, and his parents could choose for him to inherit one of Harry's titles, or to not have one at all.