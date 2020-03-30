The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arranged ''privately-funded security'' while living in Los Angeles.

The couple had been living in Canada with their 10-month-old son Archie since stepping back from royal life earlier this year but recently relocated to California before the borders closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And after US President Donald Trump insisted American taxpayers wouldn't foot the bill for their security arrangements following their move, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have it back and insisted they don't need any assistance with the costs.

Their spokesperson said: ''The Duke and Duchess have no plans to ask the US government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made.''

It is not currently known what arrangements have been put in place.

The response came after the president took to Twitter insisting Harry and Meghan ''must pay'' for their own bodyguards after leaving Vancouver, where Canadian police had been helping with their security detail.

He posted: ''I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!(sic)''

It is estimated that the couple's security costs - which includes nine highly-skilled British officers - come in at up to £8 million a year, and has been covered by British taxpayers through the Metropolitan Police budget.

While in Canada, Harry and Meghan also received support from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

It was claimed last week that Harry and Meghan are living in a secluded compound and haven't yet ventured out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The family's new location brings them closer to the 38-year-old duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, who lives in the city, as well as a number of friends.

The news of the move came after it was previously revealed the duke and duchess had been ''looking at houses in LA.''

A source previously said: ''Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family. They will be spending time in California...He's not looking back.''