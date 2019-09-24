The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are learning the ''strength'' of parenting.

The couple welcomed their son Archie into the world five months ago and while they each think the other is doing a good job in their new family roles, they are aware they don't know everything about raising a child yet.

Meghan and Harry are currently in South Africa on an official visit and on Tuesday (24.09.19), they joined in with a 'power hand' mindfulness activity with Wave for Change - an organisation that supports local surf mentors to provide mental health services to vulnerable young people - which saw the participant asked to identify a strength and meditate about it.

One of the coaches suggested to the former 'Suits' actress that her strength was dancing, after she and her husband had showed off their moves the previous day.

But Waves for Change manager Ash Heese revealed: ''She laughed and said, 'Not that'.

''She said parenting is the new strength that she and Harry are learning.

''She said, 'He's the best dad,' and he said, 'No, she's the best mom.' ''

The royal pair impressed the team at Wave for Change because they were so ''engaging'' with the young coaches.

Ash added: ''They were very engaging and very willing to talk to the coaches on their level. The coaches are the heart of our project -- without them nothing happens. The young coaches were incredibly relaxed with them -- and that comes down to how the couple made them feel relaxed and engaged.''

The couple's son didn't join them for the activity but they were gifted with a onesie for little Archie, as well as a framed illustration of the 'power hand' activity.