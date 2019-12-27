The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent their Christmas holiday hiking in Canada.

The loved-up royals - who have a seven-month-old son called Archie - headed to Vancouver Island over the festive season, and they've recently been spotted hiking in Horth Hill Regional Park by some of the locals.

Bev Koffel, the co-owner of Deep Cove Chalet on Vancouver Island, told the Vancouver Sun newspaper: ''Horth Hill's become a very popular place now. And they jog around, so they've been seen.

''It's kind of exciting. I hope everything goes fine for them. They're breaking away from tradition and I just wish them all the best.''

Buckingham Palace previously revealed that the royals were poised to spend Christmas in Canada.

A spokesperson explained: ''As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada.

''The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.

''The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family.

''They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.''

Buckingham Palace previously announced that the couple would not spend this Christmas with the other royals at Sandringham.

The palace said: ''Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, their royal highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess's mother Doria.

''This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.''