The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been sent an animal-friendly cardigan for their baby son.

The royal couple have undoubtedly been inundated with gifts since they announced the birth of their first child on Monday (06.05.18) afternoon, and among those to shower the little one with presents was animal rights organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) who provided the newborn with a wool-free jumper made of cotton and bamboo from Bramble Crafts.

The organisation wrote on its website: ''A wool-free cardigan is as soft and warm for a baby as it is kind to sheep. We hope this gift for Meghan and Harry's little one will inspire parents around the world to dress their own tots in compassionate, animal-friendly style.''

And the thoughtful gift is expected to go down well with the new parents - who both share a love for animals - as it was previously reported that they're keen to raise their little one on a predominantly plant-based diet when he's introduced to solids towards the end of the year.

It's believed the 37-year-old former actress- who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry last May- and the flame-haired hunk will share the first photograph of their son on Wednesday (08.05.18) as well as announce the name they have chosen for him.

The birth was officially announced in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in keeping with tradition, yesterday afternoon.

The typewritten note - which was in a gold frame - simply stated: ''The Queen and the Royal Family are delighted at the news that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 05.26am today. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.''

Shortly after the couple confirmed their son had been born via Instagram, Harry, 34, spoke with reporters and hailed the birth as an ''amazing experience.''