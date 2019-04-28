According to an insider, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ''can't wait'' for the arrival of their first child.
The Duchess - who was known as Meghan Markle prior to marrying Prince Harry in May 2018 - is heavily pregnant, but excited about what the future holds for their family.
A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''It won't be long now. Meghan's really excited. Of course she's nervous like any first-time mum but she and Harry can't wait.''
The Duchess reportedly wants to stay at home for as long as possible when she goes into labour, although she's aware that the hospital is the safest environment for her to be in.
The insider shared: ''She's been preparing for the birth - she wants it to be as natural as possible - and so has been practising hypno-birthing and breathing techniques with Harry.
''It's been a huge support having her mum by her side and now she's just getting as much rest as she can.''
The royal couple could welcome their child into the world at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey - which is a short drive away from their home in Windsor.
The source said: ''The plan has never changed, Meghan has been very clear what she wants. She is taking medical advice daily and she and Harry are very flexible and will be guided by their team.
''When she goes into labour, she wants to remain at home for as long as possible but she's in a situation where if something did go wrong and she had to be whisked to hospital, she would be.''
