The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are determined to ensure their children enjoy a ''normal'' childhood.

The 37-year-old royals recently took their three kids - Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and 19-month-old Prince Louis - to watch Prince William's favourite soccer team, Aston Villa, in action, with the outing forming part of their broader ambition to maintain some normality in the lives of their children.

Of their recent family trip to the Aston Villa versus Norwich City soccer game, a royal insider told PEOPLE magazine: ''It was natural and lovely.

''That's just how they are. They know what's coming [as they near the throne] and want to give their kids as normal a start as possible.''

The Duke and Duchess - who have been married since 2011 - are keen to balance their everyday parental responsibilities with preparing their children for their future roles as prominent members of royalty.

Meanwhile, the Duke recently revealed that Prince George has already asked for some soccer and drawing gifts for Christmas.

He shared: ''George has already written his list for Father Christmas.

''He loves his drawing, he's a very good drawer.

''We might give him something to do with drawing, or football. Loving his football as well.''

The Duke - who is a proud Aston Villa fan - also quipped about his eldest son supporting Chelsea.

Asked if his love of the sport had influenced his son's passion for the game, the British royal - who has been the President of the English Football Association since 2006 - joked: ''Afraid so.

''I tried not to be too biased, I said you can support anyone but Chelsea. So naturally, he supports Chelsea.''