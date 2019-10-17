The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised a group of children at a birthday party in Pakistan on Thursday (17.10.19).

The royal couple paid a visit to the SOS Children's Village in Lahore - which houses more than 150 boys and girls who have been through hardship - to help Iman, 12, Ibrahim, six, and Daniyal, eight, celebrate their joint birthday bash as they entertained the youngsters with finger puppets.

Catherine, 37 - who has Princes George, six, and Louis, 17 months, and Princess Charlotte, four, with the prince - also spoke in Urdu and told the children that she and William, 37, were ''really moved and touched'' by the home they've created and how inspiring they are.

Speaking first in Urdu, Catherine said: ''Assalam O Alaikum. ''Emaan, Ibrahim aur Daniyal apni salgirah pur bulanay ka bohat shukria'', which translates to: ''Hello. Peace be upon you. Emma, Ibrahim and Daniyal, thank you for inviting us to your birthday celebration.''

She continued: ''We have been really moved and touched by what we have seen, and by the happy home you have made.

''I'm aware that many of you have experienced extremely difficult times in your lives. But it is inspiring to see how you have used your strength and positivity to help transform the lives of so many young children here.''

The children were joined by their boarding house mother and the Duchess said the children and their carer ''reminded'' her and William ''exactly what family means'' and praised the charity for transforming children's lives and providing them with a fairer chance in life.

The mother-of-three added: ''Being here in Pakistan this week, William and I have seen on several occasions how family is at the heart of your culture. Parents, children, aunts, uncles, grandparents all play important roles - you have reminded us exactly what family means.

''You have shown us too that it is not simply a term that describes the relationship between blood relatives.

''Instead it describes those special bonds we share with those who make us feel safe and supported. It is the quality of those relationships that matters.

''Earlier this year I talked about the fact that it takes a village to raise a child.

''The village we have seen here today is the best representation of that ideal that I could have possibly imagined.

''Together as a village you are transforming children's lives and providing them with strong foundations to support all their families. ''You have created a home, where children are given the love, protection, and support that will enable them to have a fairer chance in life.

''Here, women who were once vulnerable, now play the most vital of roles as mothers and it is most heartening to see that you are not doing this alone.''

The couple also went to the National Cricket Academy to watch a game between a group of youngsters and paid a visit to the same holy site William's late mother, Princess Diana, visited in 1991, the Badshahi Mosque.

They will wrap up their fourth day with a trip to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.