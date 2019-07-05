The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children are officially on their summer vacation.

Prince George will soon finish his term at Thomas's Battersea meaning he'll be out of school until September and the five-year-old royal is sure to have a few fun months ahead as he's set to celebrate his sixth birthday on July 22.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine usually celebrate their children's birthdays in private, and it is thought that the royals, who also have Princess Charlotte, four, and 12-month-old Prince Louis, will mark the occasion with close family members.

Prince George has attended the school for two years - having enrolled when he was four years old - and has cost his parents £38,575 in fees alone thus far.

George's little sister Princess Charlotte is preparing to join her brother at the same school as she completed her last day at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington, west London, on Wednesday (03.07.19).

Simon O'Malley, headmaster at Thomas's Battersea, previously said: ''We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.''

It's likely the children will attend their cousin Archie Harrison's christening, which will take place at Windsor Castle on Saturday (06.07.19)

Kensington Palace previously revealed the christening of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's first child will be a private event.

A statement read: ''Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will be christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday 6th July.

''The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look forward to sharing some images taken on the day by photographer Chris Allerton. The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private.''