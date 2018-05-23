The Duchess of Sussex has asked to be involved with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

The 36-year-old actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry last weekend - has only been a member of the royal family for four days but she can't wait to get stuck into her official duties and has requested to join the trust that champions, funds and connects young leaders who are working hard to change the world on May 20.

A source told Vanity Fair magazine: ''It's going to be one of the first official roles Meghan takes on. There have already been talks, and when Meghan was asked when she wanted to get involved she replied 'May 20.' ''

A royal spokesperson confirmed: ''The Duchess will be involved in supporting their work.''

The former 'Suits' star has made it clear that she has a lot of love for the Commonwealth as her wedding veil was made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza to represent all the 53 countries involved in the organisation.

Kensington Palace explained recently: ''Ms. Markle expressed the wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony.

''Ms. Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition.''

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan made their first official public appearance as a married couple on Tuesday (22.05.18) when they attended a garden party in honour of the the flame-haired royal's father, Prince Charles' 70th birthday at Buckingham Palace.

At the event, Harry honoured his father with a touching speech, but sent his new wife into a fit of giggles when a bee flew into his ear - just as the 33-year-old prince was praising Charles' conservation efforts.

He said: ''It is your selfless drive to effect change - whether that is to improve the lives of those who are on the wrong path, to save an important piece of our natural heritage, or to protect a particular species under threat - which William and I draw inspiration from every day.''

The crowd then laughed as the bee struck, with Harry stumbling over his words.

He said: ''To say... phffff....that bee really got me...

''So Pa, while I know that you've asked that today not be about you, you must forgive me if I don't listen to you - much like when I was younger.''