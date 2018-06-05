The Duchess of Sussex is set to make three public appearances with Queen Elizabeth next week.

The 36-year-old duchess - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry - only officially became a member of the royal family on May 19 but she's certainly not wasting any time getting stuck into her duties as she's to go on a road trip with the 92-year-old monarch.

The brunette beauty will join the royal family - including her husband Harry, brother-in-law Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine and her father-in-law Prince Charles - on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London on June 9 for the high-profile Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Then, a few days later, on June 14, Meghan will travel 165 miles from London to Chester with the queen to officially unveil a new bridge in Widnes, Cheshire, as well as celebrate the opening of a theatre in the city, before they will attend a lunch at Chester's Town Hall.

Although Meghan has attended a number of official royal events with the monarch over the past few months, this is the first time she will be with her on her own - without her husband Harry by her side.

However, the duchess still has a little more time of relaxing before she's thrown in the deep end as she and Harry - who tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor last month - are currently on honeymoon after they were forced to delay it for his father Charles' 70th birthday celebrations.

It's believed the 33-year-old prince and his new wife have been staying in Alberta, Canada's Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, at a 6,000 sq. ft. Outlook Cabin for the past few days

A source said recently: ''The resort ordered some gear and goodies it doesn't normally keep on hand for Meghan and Harry. It's unclear exactly when they'll be arriving, but we're told both British and Canadian security will be involved when they do.''