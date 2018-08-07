The Duchess of Sussex was invited to next month's Emmy Awards but it's believed she's ''politely declined''.
The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly turned down a special guest appearance at next month's Emmy Awards.
The 37-year-old former actress - who was known as Meghan Markle until she married Prince Harry in May - was asked to attend the glamorous showbiz event, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, as a way of bidding farewell to her role in 'Suits' and life in Hollywood, but it's believed she's ''politely declined'' the invitation because the prestigious event doesn't fit with her new royal role.
A source told The Sun newspaper: ''We had hoped Meghan would attend as a way of saying goodbye to her 'Suits' fans and colleagues. Show executives and NBC had offered Harry and her an invitation to celebrate with the biggest stars around, meet her showbiz friends and even present an honour. But Meghan is not attending.''
The brunette beauty starred in the legal drama series as Rachel Zane from 2011 until 2017 when she announced that she was giving up her acting career to focus on more ''important'' causes.
Speaking around the time the pair revealed their engagement, Meghan said: ''I just see it as a change... It's a new chapter, right? And also keep in mind I've been working on my show for seven years. So we were very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series, and for me once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, you know what, I have - I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I have done there and now it's time to, as you said work - work as a team with - with you.''
Meghan - who was born in Los Angeles - now lives at Kensington Palace in London with her husband Prince Harry and, since their wedding almost three months ago, she's really thrown herself into her new role and has been carrying out duties all over the country.
Whether you're a big fan of superheroes, horror, or something else altogether, we've got you covered!
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Jodie Whittaker gets to work in new 'Doctor Who' images.
All we know about the forthcoming all-female DC adventure.
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.