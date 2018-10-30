The Duchess of Sussex's nephew, Tyler Dooley, has defended his aunt from the ''hate'' she has received from other family members.
The Duchess of Sussex's nephew has hit out at the ''embarrassment'' of having relatives ''spew hate'' about his aunt.
Tyler Dooley has always ''admired'' the former actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry - and doesn't think comments from the likes of her half-sister Samantha Markle, who has been one of the 'Suits' star's most vocal critics, should be made public.
He told The Times newspaper: ''I've always admired her, from when I was a small child, and I've always looked up to her. She has always been so pleasant and full of life.
''You know what goes on in the media with members of my family and it's just terrible. It's an embarrassment to have family members out there speaking negatively about Meghan and it's just something that shouldn't be reported.
''They continue to give them a platform to kind of spew hate, you know. I'm really done seeing that. It's just negative.
''She has never done anything wrong to anybody and she's successful, she's smart, she's beautiful. There's nothing not to like.''
The 26-year-old marijuana farmer is estranged from his father, Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. and branded his dad a ''vile human being'' after he previously wrote to Harry and urged him to call off the wedding, before later backtracking with an apology and congratulating the couple on the duchess' pregnancy.
He said: ''My dad, he's terrible. He's just a vile human being. I don't speak to my father and that's why I go by [the name of] Dooley.''
But the 'Royal World' star is close to his grandfather, Meghan's father Thomas Markle Sr. - who posed for paparazzi photos weeks before the wedding and ultimately failed to attend due to ill health - and insisted the retired lighting director has always been a ''great'' father and grandparent.
He said: ''I speak to my grandfather almost every day. Of course, he's had a difficult time. All I can say about my grandfather is that he's always been great to me. He's always been great to Meghan. He's always done everything for his kid that was possible..''
