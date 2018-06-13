Oprah Winfrey has revealed she does yoga with the Duchess of Sussex's mother Doria Ragland in the back garden.
The Duchess of Sussex's mother does yoga in her back garden with Oprah Winfrey.
The 64-year-old television host was rumoured to be lining up an interview with Doria Ragland in order to find out all the gossip regarding the royal family after her 36-year-old daughter - who was known as Meghan Markle until her wedding day - married Prince Harry, 33, in front of the world at Windsor Castle, Windsor, on May 19.
However, the outspoken philanthropist is adamant that was never the case and she actually went round to Doria's home to do some exercise in the sunshine with her.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Oprah explained: ''She said: 'I love kumquats,' and I said: 'I have a kumquat tree! You want some kumquats?'
''So it was a basket of kumquats, people. For all of the people who said I am getting her gifts and I'm trying to bribe her for an interview, they were kumquats.
''If kumquats can get you an interview, I'm all for it! She's great at yoga, so I said: 'Bring your yoga mat and your sneaks in case we just want to do yoga on the lawn.' So one of the bags was a yoga mat and the other was lunch.''
However, Oprah hasn't just made friends with Doria as she was also among the small list of people and celebrities who were invited to Meghan and Harry's big day.
The beautiful ceremony - which was attended by the likes of Queen Elizabeth, George Clooney and David Beckham - had the whole world in awe.
Oprah said: ''It was more than a wedding, I thought. It was a cultural moment. And you could not be there or watching on television... and not feel that there was a shift that just happened in the middle of it.
''I think it's bigger than them and I think it bodes well for hope for all of us.''
The most exciting acts to watch out for at this year's event.
They'll release 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' in August.
He is apparently on the shortlist for the new movie.
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
One of the finest biopics in recent memory, this drama manages to present someone as...
A relentlessly smiley-glowy tone threatens to undo this film at every turn, but it's just...
This biographical documentary about disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong feels eerily gentle compared to filmmaker Alex...
This is an strangely slushy movie from Lee Daniels, whose last two films (Precious and...
Cecil Gaines is a modest and dedicated butler at the White House who manages to...
This beautifully assembled documentary traces the creation of Paul Simon's seminal 1986 album Graceland, focussing...