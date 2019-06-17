The Duchess of Sussex has been nominated for the International Fashion Icon Award at the inaugural World Fashion Awards.

The 37-year-old royal - who last month gave birth to her first son Archie with husband Prince Harry - is among those nominated for the prestigious prize at ceremony which will take place on September 18, 2019 at The Savoy hotel in London.

Duchess Meghan is up against Naomi Campbell, Rihanna, Dame Vivienne Westwood, Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez and Priyanka Chopra.

The new awards show will celebrate the achievements of established and emerging fashion brands, outlets, designers, models, manufacturers and influencers and the public will get to decide on who eventually wins in the curated categories.

Fashion designer and current vice president of the Versace Group, Donatella Versace is set to receive this year's Lifetime Achievement Award after taking over the Italian fashion house in 1997 following the death of her brother Gianni Versace.

The ceremony will also include a Best Collaboration Award which will see the likes of Rihanna's Fenty x LVMH go head-to-head with Kanye West's Yeezy x Adidas, Supreme x Louis Vuitton, Tommy x Zendaya, Dior x Kaws, Vivienne Westwood x Burberry and Rita Ora x Giuseppe Zanotti among others.

Victoria has also been nominated for the Fashion Designer of the Year accolade and is up against a host of major names for the prize including Olivier Rousteing, Philipp Plein, Virgil Abloh, Nabil Nayal, David Tlale, Ozwald Boateng, Amanda Laird Cherry and Ryan Lo.

The Spice Girl also has been listed in the nominations category for Womenswear Designer of the Year.

Simon Gates - Marketing & Communications Manager for the World Fashion Awards - has announced that the event will also raise funds and awareness for the Diamonds Children's Foundation, which is currently in Mozambique following floods and cyclone that hit the entire country.

In a statement, Gates said: ''As well as celebrating the amazing fashion designers, models, and the entire industry that make up our vibrant fashion scene.

''The awards ceremony will also act as a vehicle to raise funds and awareness for the Diamonds Children's Foundation, which is currently in Mozambique following floods and cyclone that hit the entire country.

''The aim is to help rebuild the houses for thousands of children who have been rendered homeless and most importantly to play a part in rebuilding the schools''.

Public voting for the winners opens on June 17 and closes on September 17.

You can go to Fashionawards.com to place your vote.

World Fashion Awards 2019 full list of nominations:

Best International Fashion Brand sponsored by The Savoy London:

Louis Vuitton

Prada

Burberry

Gucci

Chanel

Yeezy

Balenciaga

Fendi

Armani

Versace

Best Jewellery & Accessories Brand:

Tiffany & Co

DeBeers

Cartier

Van Cleef & Arpels

Mikimoto

Michael Kors

RayBan

Ceccacci Watches

Best Footwear Brand:

Christian Louboutin

Yeezy

Balenciaga

Timberland

Manolo Blahnik

Valentino

Jordan

Gucci

Giuseppe Zanotti

Berluti

Tabitha Simmons

Baudoin & Lange

Best Beauty & Cosmetics Brand:

L'Oreal

St. Moriz

BareMinerals

Revlon

Benefit Cosmetics

Fenty Beauty

Estee Lauder

Maybelline New York

Guerlain

Élévatione

Laura Mercier

Kylie Cosmetics

Bobbi Brown

MAC

Charlotte Tilbury

Best Fashion E-Commerce Store:

Fashionova

Pretty Little Thing

ASOS

Revolve

I Saw it First

Missy Empire

Polyvore

Modasto

Boohoo

Missguided

Zalando

Net-A-Porter

Moda Operandi

Best High Street Store:

Zara

H&M

Weekday (Sweden)

Urban Outfitters

Top Shop

Uniqlo

French Connection

Arket

TK Maxx

Victoria Secret

Best Luxury Retailer sponsored by DeChavel:

Harrods

Philipp Plein

Liberty London (UK)

Bergdorf Goodman (New York)

Selfridges (UK)

KaDeWe (Germany)

Daslu (Brazil)

Book & Mellow (Dubai)

La Rinascente (Italy)

Takashimaya (Japan)

400M2 (France)

Best International Male Model sponsored by DeChavel:

David Gandy (UK)

Jon Kortajarena (Spain)

Sean O'Pry (USA)

Jordan Barrett (Australia)

Alton Mason (USA)

Terence Telle (France)

Alessio Pozzi (Italy)

Alpha Dia (Senegal)

River Viiperi (Finnish/Spanish)

Francisco Lachowski (Brazil)

Salomon Diaz (Colombia)

Fashion Designer of the Year sponsored by The Savoy London:

Olivier Rousteing (France)

Philipp Plein

Virgil Abloh (USA)

Nabil Nayal (Syria/UK)

Victoria Beckham (UK)

David Tlale (South Africa)

Ozwald Boateng (UK)

Amanda Laird Cherry (South Africa)

Ryan Lo

Womenswear Designer of the Year:

Rosie Assoulin

Marc Jacobs

Rahul Mishra (India)

Marine Serre (France)

Elie Saab (Lebanon)

Stacey Bendet (USA)

Clare Waight Keller (UK)

Victoria Beckham (UK)

Simone Rocha (Ireland)

Jonathan Anderson (UK)

Richard Quinn (UK)

Sofia Prantera (Italy)

Sophie Couture (Azerbaijan)

Ezra Tuba (Turkey)

Mark Fast (UK)

Markus Lupfer (Germany)

Menswear Designer of the Year:

Rick Owens (USA)

Virgil Abloh (USA)

Kiaya Daniels (Australia)

Junya Watanabe (Japan)

Raf Simons (Belgium)

Kiko Kostadinov (Bulgaria/Based in London)

Christoph Rumpf (Germany)

Ozwald Boateng (UK)

Craig Green (UK)

Riccardo Tisci (Italy)

Kim Jones (UK)

Martine Rose (UK)

Miguel Wilson (USA)

Best Accessory Designer:

Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen (The Row)

Michael Kors

Miuccia Prada (Prada)

Demna Gvasalia (Balenciaga)

Maria Grazia Chiuri (Dior)

Alessandro Michele (Gucci)

Valentino Garavani (Valentino)

Cynthia Rowley

Best Newcomer:

Heron Preston (Designer)

Giselle Norman (Model)

Ana Barbosa (Model)

Primose Archer (Model)

Liz Kennedy (Model)

Chun Jin (Model)

Aliet Sarah (Model)

Arshia Alam (Designer)

Best Streetwear Brand:

Atelier New Regime (Canada)

Supreme

Off-White

Heron Preston

BAPE

Stone Island

Palace

Dsquared2

Stussy

Trapstar

Best Makeup Artist:

Lisa Eldridge

Pat McGrath

Thomas de Kluyver

Fara Homidi

Diane Kendal

Wendy Rowe

Lucia Pica

Tom Pecheux

Lynsey Alexander

Best Hairdresser:

Nicky Clarke

Daniel Galvin

David Mallett

Paul Hanlon

Frédéric Fekkai (France)

Nicolas Jurnjack (France)

Josh Wood

Delphine Courteille (France)

Eugene Souleiman

Best Fashion Photographer:

Steven Meisel

Mario Testino (Peru) - Comp

Annie Leibovitz

David Sims

Juergen Teller (Germany)

John Rankin Waddell (UK)

Kai Z Feng (China)

Lindsay Adler (USA)

Russell James (Australia)

Todd Anthony Tyler (Canada)

Emily Soto (USA)

Ellen Von Unwerth (Germany)

Best Fashion & Beauty Vlogger:

Zoella (UK)

Huda Kattan

Tess Christine (USA)

Vanessa Ziletti (Italy)

Samantha Maria (UK)

Patricia Bright (UK)

Koleen Diaz (Canada)

Michelle Phan (USA)

Yuya (Mexico)

Nicole Guerriero (USA)

Best Collaboration Award:

Yeezy x Adidas

Supreme x Louis Vuitton

Fenty x LVMH

Tommy x Zendaya

Dior x Kaws

Vivienne Westwood x Burberry

Rita Ora x Giuseppe Zanotti

Belstaff x McLaren

John Hardy x Adwoa Aboah

Vetements x Oakley

Berluti x Ferrari

Best Fashion Week:

New York Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Hong Kong Fashion Week

South African Fashion Week

Tokyo Fashion Week

Arab Fashion Week

Monte-Carlo Fashion Week

International Fashion Icon Award:

Naomi Campbell

Rihanna

Vivienne Westwood

Kim Kardashian

Victoria Beckham

Jennifer Lopez

Priyanka Chopra

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Best New Fashion Brand:

Dechavel

Pyer Moss

Chakshyn

Arje

Orseund Iris

Amina Muaddi

16Arlington

Best Fashion Influencer sponsored by DeChavel:

Kylie Jenner

Cara Delevigne

Yovanna Ventura

Zoella

Alexa Chung

Chiara Ferragni

Gigi Hadid

Zendaya

Best International Female Model:

Kendall Jenner

Alek Wek

Jourdan Dunn

Bella Hadid

Winnie Harlow

Adut Akech

Adwoa Aboah

Liu Wen

Adriana Lima

Leomie Anderson

Malaika Firth

Outstanding Contribution to Fashion 2019 sponsored by The Savoy London:

Dapper Dan (aka Daniel R. Day)

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Donatella Versace