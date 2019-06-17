The Duchess of Sussex, Naomi Campbell, Rihanna, Dame Vivienne Westwood, Kim Kardashian West, Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez and Priyanka Chopra have all been nominated for the International Fashion Icon Award at the inaugural World Fashion Awards.
The Duchess of Sussex has been nominated for the International Fashion Icon Award at the inaugural World Fashion Awards.
The 37-year-old royal - who last month gave birth to her first son Archie with husband Prince Harry - is among those nominated for the prestigious prize at ceremony which will take place on September 18, 2019 at The Savoy hotel in London.
Duchess Meghan is up against Naomi Campbell, Rihanna, Dame Vivienne Westwood, Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez and Priyanka Chopra.
The new awards show will celebrate the achievements of established and emerging fashion brands, outlets, designers, models, manufacturers and influencers and the public will get to decide on who eventually wins in the curated categories.
Fashion designer and current vice president of the Versace Group, Donatella Versace is set to receive this year's Lifetime Achievement Award after taking over the Italian fashion house in 1997 following the death of her brother Gianni Versace.
The ceremony will also include a Best Collaboration Award which will see the likes of Rihanna's Fenty x LVMH go head-to-head with Kanye West's Yeezy x Adidas, Supreme x Louis Vuitton, Tommy x Zendaya, Dior x Kaws, Vivienne Westwood x Burberry and Rita Ora x Giuseppe Zanotti among others.
Victoria has also been nominated for the Fashion Designer of the Year accolade and is up against a host of major names for the prize including Olivier Rousteing, Philipp Plein, Virgil Abloh, Nabil Nayal, David Tlale, Ozwald Boateng, Amanda Laird Cherry and Ryan Lo.
The Spice Girl also has been listed in the nominations category for Womenswear Designer of the Year.
Simon Gates - Marketing & Communications Manager for the World Fashion Awards - has announced that the event will also raise funds and awareness for the Diamonds Children's Foundation, which is currently in Mozambique following floods and cyclone that hit the entire country.
In a statement, Gates said: ''As well as celebrating the amazing fashion designers, models, and the entire industry that make up our vibrant fashion scene.
''The awards ceremony will also act as a vehicle to raise funds and awareness for the Diamonds Children's Foundation, which is currently in Mozambique following floods and cyclone that hit the entire country.
''The aim is to help rebuild the houses for thousands of children who have been rendered homeless and most importantly to play a part in rebuilding the schools''.
Public voting for the winners opens on June 17 and closes on September 17.
You can go to Fashionawards.com to place your vote.
World Fashion Awards 2019 full list of nominations:
Best International Fashion Brand sponsored by The Savoy London:
Louis Vuitton
Prada
Burberry
Gucci
Chanel
Yeezy
Balenciaga
Fendi
Armani
Versace
Best Jewellery & Accessories Brand:
Tiffany & Co
DeBeers
Cartier
Van Cleef & Arpels
Mikimoto
Michael Kors
RayBan
Ceccacci Watches
Best Footwear Brand:
Christian Louboutin
Yeezy
Balenciaga
Timberland
Manolo Blahnik
Valentino
Jordan
Gucci
Giuseppe Zanotti
Berluti
Tabitha Simmons
Baudoin & Lange
Best Beauty & Cosmetics Brand:
L'Oreal
St. Moriz
BareMinerals
Revlon
Benefit Cosmetics
Fenty Beauty
Estee Lauder
Maybelline New York
Guerlain
Élévatione
Laura Mercier
Kylie Cosmetics
Bobbi Brown
MAC
Charlotte Tilbury
Best Fashion E-Commerce Store:
Fashionova
Pretty Little Thing
ASOS
Revolve
I Saw it First
Missy Empire
Polyvore
Modasto
Boohoo
Missguided
Zalando
Net-A-Porter
Moda Operandi
Best High Street Store:
Zara
H&M
Weekday (Sweden)
Urban Outfitters
Top Shop
Uniqlo
French Connection
Arket
TK Maxx
Victoria Secret
Best Luxury Retailer sponsored by DeChavel:
Harrods
Philipp Plein
Liberty London (UK)
Bergdorf Goodman (New York)
Selfridges (UK)
KaDeWe (Germany)
Daslu (Brazil)
Book & Mellow (Dubai)
La Rinascente (Italy)
Takashimaya (Japan)
400M2 (France)
Best International Male Model sponsored by DeChavel:
David Gandy (UK)
Jon Kortajarena (Spain)
Sean O'Pry (USA)
Jordan Barrett (Australia)
Alton Mason (USA)
Terence Telle (France)
Alessio Pozzi (Italy)
Alpha Dia (Senegal)
River Viiperi (Finnish/Spanish)
Francisco Lachowski (Brazil)
Salomon Diaz (Colombia)
Fashion Designer of the Year sponsored by The Savoy London:
Olivier Rousteing (France)
Philipp Plein
Virgil Abloh (USA)
Nabil Nayal (Syria/UK)
Victoria Beckham (UK)
David Tlale (South Africa)
Ozwald Boateng (UK)
Amanda Laird Cherry (South Africa)
Ryan Lo
Womenswear Designer of the Year:
Rosie Assoulin
Marc Jacobs
Rahul Mishra (India)
Marine Serre (France)
Elie Saab (Lebanon)
Stacey Bendet (USA)
Clare Waight Keller (UK)
Victoria Beckham (UK)
Simone Rocha (Ireland)
Jonathan Anderson (UK)
Richard Quinn (UK)
Sofia Prantera (Italy)
Sophie Couture (Azerbaijan)
Ezra Tuba (Turkey)
Mark Fast (UK)
Markus Lupfer (Germany)
Menswear Designer of the Year:
Rick Owens (USA)
Virgil Abloh (USA)
Kiaya Daniels (Australia)
Junya Watanabe (Japan)
Raf Simons (Belgium)
Kiko Kostadinov (Bulgaria/Based in London)
Christoph Rumpf (Germany)
Ozwald Boateng (UK)
Craig Green (UK)
Riccardo Tisci (Italy)
Kim Jones (UK)
Martine Rose (UK)
Miguel Wilson (USA)
Best Accessory Designer:
Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen (The Row)
Michael Kors
Miuccia Prada (Prada)
Demna Gvasalia (Balenciaga)
Maria Grazia Chiuri (Dior)
Alessandro Michele (Gucci)
Valentino Garavani (Valentino)
Cynthia Rowley
Best Newcomer:
Heron Preston (Designer)
Giselle Norman (Model)
Ana Barbosa (Model)
Primose Archer (Model)
Liz Kennedy (Model)
Chun Jin (Model)
Aliet Sarah (Model)
Arshia Alam (Designer)
Best Streetwear Brand:
Atelier New Regime (Canada)
Supreme
Off-White
Heron Preston
BAPE
Stone Island
Palace
Dsquared2
Stussy
Trapstar
Best Makeup Artist:
Lisa Eldridge
Pat McGrath
Thomas de Kluyver
Fara Homidi
Diane Kendal
Wendy Rowe
Lucia Pica
Tom Pecheux
Lynsey Alexander
Best Hairdresser:
Nicky Clarke
Daniel Galvin
David Mallett
Paul Hanlon
Frédéric Fekkai (France)
Nicolas Jurnjack (France)
Josh Wood
Delphine Courteille (France)
Eugene Souleiman
Best Fashion Photographer:
Steven Meisel
Mario Testino (Peru) - Comp
Annie Leibovitz
David Sims
Juergen Teller (Germany)
John Rankin Waddell (UK)
Kai Z Feng (China)
Lindsay Adler (USA)
Russell James (Australia)
Todd Anthony Tyler (Canada)
Emily Soto (USA)
Ellen Von Unwerth (Germany)
Best Fashion & Beauty Vlogger:
Zoella (UK)
Huda Kattan
Tess Christine (USA)
Vanessa Ziletti (Italy)
Samantha Maria (UK)
Patricia Bright (UK)
Koleen Diaz (Canada)
Michelle Phan (USA)
Yuya (Mexico)
Nicole Guerriero (USA)
Best Collaboration Award:
Yeezy x Adidas
Supreme x Louis Vuitton
Fenty x LVMH
Tommy x Zendaya
Dior x Kaws
Vivienne Westwood x Burberry
Rita Ora x Giuseppe Zanotti
Belstaff x McLaren
John Hardy x Adwoa Aboah
Vetements x Oakley
Berluti x Ferrari
Best Fashion Week:
New York Fashion Week
London Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week
Milan Fashion Week
Hong Kong Fashion Week
South African Fashion Week
Tokyo Fashion Week
Arab Fashion Week
Monte-Carlo Fashion Week
International Fashion Icon Award:
Naomi Campbell
Rihanna
Vivienne Westwood
Kim Kardashian
Victoria Beckham
Jennifer Lopez
Priyanka Chopra
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Best New Fashion Brand:
Dechavel
Pyer Moss
Chakshyn
Arje
Orseund Iris
Amina Muaddi
16Arlington
Best Fashion Influencer sponsored by DeChavel:
Kylie Jenner
Cara Delevigne
Yovanna Ventura
Zoella
Alexa Chung
Chiara Ferragni
Gigi Hadid
Zendaya
Best International Female Model:
Kendall Jenner
Alek Wek
Jourdan Dunn
Bella Hadid
Winnie Harlow
Adut Akech
Adwoa Aboah
Liu Wen
Adriana Lima
Leomie Anderson
Malaika Firth
Outstanding Contribution to Fashion 2019 sponsored by The Savoy London:
Dapper Dan (aka Daniel R. Day)
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Donatella Versace
How are the world's biggest superstars changing?
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
An interview with Nick Wilson.
He dropped his newest single Losing Sleep earlier this year.
Seven ways you can be greener at a music festival.
Listen to their song 'She Takes You Under' now.
Are you ready for festival season?
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.