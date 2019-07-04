The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday (04.07.19) evening to support her friend Serena Williams.

The 37-year-old royal has kept a low profile since the birth of her baby son Archie, whom she has with her husband Prince Harry, at the beginning of May but enjoyed a well-deserved night out with her friends Lindsey Roth and Genevieve Hills to watch the tennis ace play Slovenia's Kaja Juvan in the second round of the competition.

Meghan has always had a close friendship with Serena and the brunette beauty even watched the duke and duchess tie the knot at Windsor Castle last year.

But, despite their strong bond, the 37-year-old sportswoman won't be dishing out any parenting advice to the happy couple any time soon - even though she has 19-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian.

She said recently: ''I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like for everyone - when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby - it's so difficult to just be. It's just like, 'Get through the first three [or] four months and then we can talk.' ''

Meghan and Harry, 34, will christen their baby son at Windsor Castle this weekend, but it's not yet known whether they have chosen Serena to be a godparent.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: ''Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will be christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday 6 July.

''The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look forward to sharing some images taken on the day by photographer Chris Allerton.

''The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private.''