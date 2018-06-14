The Duchess of Sussex joined Queen Elizabeth in Cheshire today (14.06.18) for a day of royal engagements.

The 36-year-old royal - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry last month - and the monarch kickstarted their day at the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge before they were treated to a performance by local school children.

The royal pair also joined the nation in a minute of silence to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragic Grenfell Tower fire, which claimed the lives of 72 people when it ripped through the 24-storey building in west London, a year ago.

After a jam-packed morning, the queen and duchess stopped by the Storyhouse Theatre in Cheshire for its official opening and attended a performance of 'Drop in the Ocean', before moving on to meet members of the public in Chester city centre.

They were then able to replenish themselves by enjoying a lunch at the town hall.

This was the first time Meghan has attended an engagement without her 33-year-old husband by her side but she seemed to be at ease as she accompanied the queen.

Meghan only officially became a member of the royal family on May 19 when she and Harry became husband and wife, but she's certainly not wasting any time throwing herself into royal engagements as she joined her husband, brother-in-law Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine and her father-in-law Prince Charles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London last week for the Trooping the Colours.

However, she was able to enjoy a period of relaxation before she was thrown in the deep end though as she and Harry - who tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor last month - recently enjoyed their honeymoon after they were forced to delay it for his father Charles' 70th birthday celebrations.