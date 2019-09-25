The Duchess of Sussex has had a ''smooth transition'' into motherhood because her son is such an ''easy'' baby.

The 38-year-old royal - who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry - and her spouse welcomed little Archie into the world in May and though he's only five months old, he's already a ''wonderful traveller'', who delighted his parents by sleeping for almost the entire 11-hour flight from the UK to South Africa, where they are currently on an official visit.

Meghan and Harry left Archie with his nanny when they joined the family and friends of Shaamiela and Ibrahim Samodien for tea in Cape Town on Tuesday (24.09.19), but the tot was still a hot topic of conversation.

Mrs Samodien, 63, said: ''They mentioned Archie and said how wonderful he is and he's a wonderful traveller.''

Her friend Waseefa Majiet, 58, added: ''Meghan was speaking about motherhood and the transition and said that Archie was a good traveller.

''She said the transition was quite smooth because he's an easy baby and he was an easy traveller.

''Harry said he slept on his chest almost 11 hours during the flight.''

Later in the evening, the couple again gushed about Archie's behaviour on the long flight while at a reception for youth leaders at the High Commissioner's residence, their base in the city.

One guest revealed: ''They said it was the longest flight they have taken with Archie. [Meghan] slept with one eye open - but he was very good.''

Among those the couple mingled with at the event was Desmond Tutu's daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

She said: ''They were saying that they were happy to be here and looking forward to meeting my father tomorrow, and hopefully they will have some time for conversation.''