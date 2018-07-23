The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been banned from wearing a tuxedo.

The 36-year-old royal is set to head off on a tour of Australia and New Zealand with her husband Prince Harry, 33, later this year but the former 'Suits' star - who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage - will need to pack her suitcase wisely as she's reportedly been told to wear dresses and skirts.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''Meghan is being told she needs to stop dressing like a Hollywood star and start dressing like a royal. Meghan wanted to wear a tuxedo-style suit but Harry said it wasn't traditional enough.''

The couple - who got married at Windsor Castle in Windsor two months ago - will take a trip Down Under in the autumn for Harry's Invictus Games, which are being held in Sydney this year, before heading off to Fiji and Tonga and finishing up New Zealand as part of their first official tour since becoming husband and wife.

Kensington Palace said on Twitter recently: ''The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand in the Autumn. The tour will fall on the occasion of @InvictusSydney 2018. (sic)''

The pair have been invited to Australia and New Zealand by the countries' governments and will travel to Fiji and Tonga at the request of the UK Foreign Office.

The prince and his wife will follow in the footsteps of his father Prince Charles and late mother Princess Diana as their first overseas royal tour was also to Australia and New Zealand in 1983.

The former couple - who got married in 1981 - travelled 23,701 miles and spent 41 days abroad, but it's not yet known how long the duke and duchess will spend there.

In 2014, Harry's brother and sister-in-law the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled to Australia and New Zealand and spent 18 days in the two countries.