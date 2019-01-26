Duchess Meghan will not return for the 'Suits' finale as she wants to focus on being a mother and her charity work.
The 37-year-old former actress quit her role in the legal drama in order to move to the UK and marry Britain's Prince Harry but after the show was axed this week, bosses reportedly begged Meghan to reprise her role of Rachel Zane for the series finale.
However, according to The Sun, pregnant Meghan has turned down the request as she feels she will be too busy being a mother and concentrating on her charity work.
There have been claims NBC Universal would pay a huge multi-million dollar sum to a charity of Meghan's choice if she filmed additional scenes for Suits, however, 'Suits' creator Aaron Korsh insisted that was not the case.
He said: ''As of this minute, I don't know which of our old original cast will be back and which won't because we're so early in the season.
''I can tell you that those things in the papers, I have no idea what they're talking about.
''I have not arranged for millions of dollars to be donated to anything on behalf of anyone, so that I can tell you.
''But as far as the original people coming back, we're so early in the season that we haven't formulated what we want to do, so we can't reach out to people before we know what we want to do.''
Meghan and her on-screen husband Patrick J. Adams left the show at the end of series seven and he is expected to return for the finale.
SYFY announced last week that the show will come to an end after the ninth instalment, which will be 10 episodes long.
Chris McCumber, president of USA Network and SYFY, said: '''Suits' has played an instrumental role in our network's DNA for nearly a decade.
''I and everyone at USA Network sincerely thank Aaron Korsh, our partners at UCP and the entire 'Suits' family for their tremendous creativity, devotion and support over a truly amazing run.''
Despite Meghan leaving the show ahead of her engagement to the Duke of Sussex, 34, most of the 'Suits' cast, including Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and Patrick attended the couple's wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May.
