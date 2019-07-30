Edward Enninful has praised Duchess Meghan's ''hands on'' approach to guest editing British Vogue's September 2019 issue.

The 47-year-old Editor-in-Chief of the magazine teamed up with the Duchess of Sussex - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry in May 2018 - to produce the fashion bible's prestigious fall issue, which has been titled 'Forces for Change' which features 15 inspirational women on the cover, including Adwoa Aboah, Gemma Chan, Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek and Jameela Jamil.

Edward has revealed the royal was ''very involved'' throughout the seven-month editing process, despite being pregnant with her now two-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, whom she has with the Duke of Sussex.

He said: ''We've been working on this for seven months and the duchess was very hands on from the beginning.

''She was very involved. I mean, we worked really side-by-side.''

Within the pages is an interview with Meghan conducted by her friend, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and a ''candid'' chat between Harry and primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall.

And the fashion guru was very impressed with Meghan's dedication to the project and the way she addressed every fine detail to make sure the issue had the message of ''female empowerment''.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America' on Monday (29.07.19), he said: ''She was involved in the choice of photographer, the choice of subject, from the front of the book right to the end, and she did this when she was pregnant, and from when she had the baby and after she had the baby.

''Meghan, with this issue, wanted to sort of put across these incredible change-makers. The message is female empowerment. And also the message is about sort of staking your claim in the world and being unafraid. And that's why we called it Forces of Change.''