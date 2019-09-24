The Duchess of Sussex thinks her husband Prince Harry is the ''best dad.''

The royal couple welcomed their baby son Archie into the world five months ago and the former 'Suits' actress can't believe how well their spouse - whom she married in May 2018 - has taken to fatherhood in such a short amount of time.

Speaking to one of the coaches during a ''power hand'' session as part of their tour of South Africa on Tuesday (24.09.19), according to PEOPLE.com, the 38-year-old duchess told Ash Heese that ''parenting is the new strength that she and Harry are learning.''

Heese added: ''She said, 'He's the best dad,' and [Harry] said, 'No, she's the best mum.'''

The brunette beauty - who likes to keep details of her family close to her chest normally - had no issues talking about Archie when she later had afternoon tea with Cape Town locals.

She said: ''Our plate is full with a 5-month-old at the moment -- so busy.''

Baby Archie hasn't joined the royal pair on an engagement as of yet, but the couple said before their trip that they were looking forward to showing the tot around South Africa.

A source said: ''[They] are very much looking forward to their arrival in Africa tomorrow on their first official tour as a family. Africa holds a very special place in the Duke's heart and he's looking forward to sharing South Africa with the Duchess and their son.''

After touring South Africa, 35-year-old Harry will set off on his own to visit Botswana, Angola and Malawi, before meeting back up with former actress Meghan and Archie.

An insider explained: ''[The tour will] truly demonstrate the modern UK-Africa partnership in action. It's a busy program - which is four countries in ten days. And obviously, we have an extra special small passenger to make things a little more lively.''