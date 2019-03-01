Duchess Meghan is set to take part in a panel to mark International Women's Day next week.

The 37-year-old former actress will be joined by the likes of pop legend and humanitarian Annie Lennox, 64, and model Adwoa Aboa, 26 - who co-founded the female empowerment organisations The Circle and Gurls Talk respectively.

The event is due to take place at King's College London next Friday (08.03.19) and will see the women discuss the various issue women are faced with today in front of an audience of students and ''opinion informers''.

A statement by Kensington Palace confirmed: ''In front of an audience of students, opinion formers and young leaders, Her Royal Highness will join the panel to discuss the importance of International Women's Day, and the spotlight it can bring to obstacles which still affect female empowerment across the world, including access to education and limitations within employment.

''The discussion will also cover the positive opportunities that come when women are given wider access and equal opportunity, whether that be in the UK or elsewhere in the world.''

Meghan - who is due to give birth to her first child with husband Prince Harry, 34, in around two months time - has been known for her feminist views and activism for many years.

In October, the Duchess of Sussex praised New Zealand on its 125th anniversary of giving women the right to vote.

The former 'Suits' star gave a moving speech as she visited Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, for a celebration of the historic milestone which saw the country become the first in the world to allow women to vote.

Meghan praised the country for the ''impact'' its decision had on other country's views on women's suffrage.

She said: ''We are proud to be able to join you tonight in celebrating the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage in your country.

''The achievements of the women of New Zealand who campaigned for their right to vote, and were the first in the world to achieve it, are universally admired. In looking forward to this very special occasion, I reflected on the importance of this achievement, but also the larger impact of what this symbolises.''