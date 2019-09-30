Serge Normant felt like a ''little boy'' on Duchess Meghan's wedding day.

The hairstylist created the former actress' look when she wed Prince Harry in May 2018 and he was ''very excited'' to be a part of such a huge occasion.

Discussing the high-profile job for the duchess - who was then known as Meghan Markle - he said: ''I was just very excited. I was like a little boy.''

Serge, who has also worked with the likes of Julia Roberts, Sarah Jessica Parker and Taylor Swift, developed his career ambitions as a young teenager, when his mother allowed him to cut her hair.

Speaking in The Hollywood Reporter's digital series 'Magic Hour', he said: ''I remember the first time I did my first haircut was on my mom, and I was 13 years old.

''I think I became a hairstylist at that moment. It kind of directed me in the place where I knew that that's what I wanted to be.''

And while he was incredibly shy growing up, Serge felt at home as soon as he got his first job in a salon.

He said: ''I was just extremely shy, so for some reason, I used the salon as almost my stage. It was my happy place. It threw me right there.''

Years later, the stylist still hasn't lost that feeling and hopes his clients all leave his chair feeling ''amazing'' about themselves.

He said: ''I still get that feeling and that drive and that excitement. The day I won't have it anymore, I think I will stop.

''I don't want it to become something that's not pleasurable.

''If I meet a client for the first time, I want her to feel like she's welcome in my chair, and I want her to feel like she's been appreciated. When someone leaves my chair, regardless of who that is, and I know I've made a little bit of a difference on that day. It's an amazing feeling to have.''