Duchess Meghan's father Thomas Markle has hit out at Prince Harry.
Duchess Meghan's father has lashed out at Prince Harry.
Meghan has been estranged from her dad Thomas Markle ever since he colluded with paparazzi photographers to stage pictures of himself before her wedding to Prince Harry, 34, in May but Thomas says Harry has behaved badly in the past and he has begged Meghan, 37, to get in touch.
He told the Mail On Sunday: ''I've pleaded with her to pick up the phone. I wrote her a two-page letter and sent it by certified mail via her representative in Los Angeles. I asked her why she was believing the lies. I also pointed out the Royals haven't always been perfectly behaved. I wrote that I've never played pool naked, nor have I dressed up as a Nazi. [references to Harry's Las Vegas antics in 2012 and when he wore an imitation of a Nazi uniform in 2005]. I even hand-delivered a letter to [Meghan's mother] Doria asking her why our daughter won't speak to me.''
Thomas, 74, also revealed that Harry lambasted him on the phone after it was revealed that his paparazzi photographs were staged.
He said: ''I said sorry to Harry on the phone and all he said was, 'If you'd listened to me, none of this would have happened'. I did a few things wrong, said a few things I should not have said. But some of the Royals have done far worse things... There are convicts in prisons who have murdered and committed all kinds of horrible crimes, and their daughters still visit them.''
Thomas still hopes he can reconcile with his daughter, who is currently pregnant with her first child.
He said: ''Meghan and I never had any problems before this. If she would just speak to me, things could be different. I love Meghan very much. I want her and Harry to have a beautiful, healthy baby and a great life. But I want them to stop believing the lies.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.