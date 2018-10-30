Duchess Meghan reunited with a fan she used to talk to on Instagram during her tour of the Viaduct Harbour in Auckland on Tuesday (30.10.18).
Duchess Meghan reunited with a fan she used to talk to on Instagram.
The former 'Suits' actress - who is expecting a baby with her husband Prince Harry - is currently touring New Zealand and was thrilled when she saw Hannah standing in the crowd at the Viaduct Harbour in Auckland on Tuesday (30.10.18).
Hannah held a sign that read, 'It's Hannah from Instagram', prompting Meghan to come over to her. She then handed Meghan a letter, and later Hannah took to Twitter and gushed: ''#royaltour MY LIFE HAS REACHED ITS PEAK (sic)''
Speaking to New Zealand's 1 NEWS about the messages she used to exchange with Meghan, Hannah said: ''She said, 'Thank you for getting in touch,' and then she gave me a hug and said she would read my letter that I gave her. We used to have have conversations and stuff on there. She would tell me to do well at university and encourage me to be myself.''
Meanwhile, during a recent trip to the Sydney Opera House in Australia, Prince Harry introduced his wife Meghan to her mini me.
Someone in the crowd told Meghan they thought Sethunya Gibbons looked like her, and she replied: ''I was literally about to say the same thing. You remind me so much of myself when I was younger. And I love your shirt.''
And Sethunya spoke of the family's excitement at meeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
She said: ''When Harry came over to me, he came over first, he said 'girls can do anything' because that's what it says on my shirt. Then he asked me if I wanted to meet his wife so I said 'yes' and then he asked me if I wanted him to take a photo of me and Meghan.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.