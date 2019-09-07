Duchess Meghan took part in a yoga class in New York City.

The former 'Suits' actress - who is married to Prince Harry - was returning to America to see her friend Serena Williams play in the US Open final on Saturday (07.09.19) but she stopped by a yoga session on Friday (06.09.19).

A source told People magazine that there were some ''sweet, knowing smiles'' amongst the 60 or so other people in the class.

The insider added: ''She has been going to Modo Yoga for many years and tries to do so whenever she is in New York. It was the perfect remedy for jet lag.''

When she is back in the UK, the Duchess of Sussex will return to work, in what will be her first official engagement since giving birth to her son Archie in May.

She will launch her capsule collection for Smart Works at an event in London, England on September 12. Meghan has been a patron of Smart Works - a charity which helps unemployed women regain the confidence they need to succeed in interviews and get back to work - since January and announced the collaboration in July.

The 38-year-old Duchess, who worked with her friend, designer Misha Nonoo on the initiative, previously explained that her idea for the collection came when she realised the clothes the charity already had were not the ''right stylistic choices'' or always available in the right sizes.

She said: ''When you walk into a Smart Works space you're met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes. Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes.

''To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friends, the designer Misha Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe. Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other's story, it reminds us we are in it together.''